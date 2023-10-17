trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676413
Over 1,000 Bodies Remain Trapped Under Rubble As Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Intensify

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The Israel-Palestine conflict entered day 10 and it is getting worse with each passing day. Reinforcing ‘Operation Iron Swords’, Israel has deployed troops, tanks along the Gaza border.
