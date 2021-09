Pak PM Imran Khan expresses grief over the demise of Kashmiri Separatist Geelani, taunts on India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of pro-separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and said "the Pakistani flag will remain at half-mast and the country will observe an official day of mourning". In a series of tweets, Imran praised Geelani's "courageous struggle" and recalled his words "Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai".