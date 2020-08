Pakistan confesses for first time that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim lives in their country

Pakistan has confessed for the first time after decades that Dawood Ibrahim is in their country. However, Pakistan has been on the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an organization monitoring terrorist funding for a long time. Afraid of coming out of this or being blacklisted, Pakistan has released a list of its terrorist organizations and terrorists. The list also named Dawood Ibrahim, the most wanted terrorist for India after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.