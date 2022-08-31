NewsVideos

Pakistan Flood 2022 : Catastrophic floods killed more than 1000 people in Pakistan

Neighboring country Pakistan seems helpless in front of the floods. The condition is that about 70 percent of Pakistan is in the grip of floods, there is a scene of destruction all around. Death toll due to devastating floods in Pakistan has crossed 1000

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Neighboring country Pakistan seems helpless in front of the floods. The condition is that about 70 percent of Pakistan is in the grip of floods, there is a scene of destruction all around. Death toll due to devastating floods in Pakistan has crossed 1000

All Videos

Police detained computer operator Shivam in connection with Sonali Phogat's murder
12:54
Police detained computer operator Shivam in connection with Sonali Phogat's murder
Bihar Politics: Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar shifted to sugarcane department
4:1
Bihar Politics: Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar shifted to sugarcane department
WATCH: Gushing water wrecks a catastrophic havoc in Pakistan
WATCH: Gushing water wrecks a catastrophic havoc in Pakistan
Jammu And Kashmir: The country's new parliament will shine with the traditional Kashmiri carpet
2:43
Jammu And Kashmir: The country's new parliament will shine with the traditional Kashmiri carpet
Excise Policy: AAP demands CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'
7:52
Excise Policy: AAP demands CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'

Trending Videos

12:54
Police detained computer operator Shivam in connection with Sonali Phogat's murder
4:1
Bihar Politics: Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar shifted to sugarcane department
WATCH: Gushing water wrecks a catastrophic havoc in Pakistan
2:43
Jammu And Kashmir: The country's new parliament will shine with the traditional Kashmiri carpet
7:52
Excise Policy: AAP demands CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'
Pakistan flood,pakistan floods 2022,Pakistan floods,pakistan flood 2022,flood in pakistan 2022,Pakistan,flood in pakistan,floods in pakistan 2022,Pakistan news,floods pakistan,floods in pakistan,pakistan flood news,flash floods pakistan,pakistan bridge flood,pakistan floods aftermath,pakistan flooding,pakistan flood today,pakistan flood video,pakistan flood status,flood pakistan 2022,Floods,flood,pakistan floods in karachi after heavy rain,