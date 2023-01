videoDetails

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif's newest solution for population control, "shut shops at 8 pm"

| Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

A video of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has emerged on social media and it has left the internet scratching their heads. The video was shared by journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter and has managed to gain a lot of traction online.