videoDetails

Pakistani PM in New Trouble, Iran Sends ₹5 Lakh Crore Notice'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has landed in yet another new trouble as Iran has sent a notice demanding ₹5 lakh crore. This massive notice has created a fresh challenge for Pakistan's government. The issue could escalate into a significant economic and political conflict between the two countries. Watch the full report.