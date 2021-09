PM Modi arrives in the US at 3.30 AM, according to Indian Time; this 4-day tour crucial in many ways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for the US on Wednesday morning at the invitation of President Biden to attend the in-person summit with the Quad leaders, arrived in Washington around 3.30 AM on Thursday, according to Indian time. He will also address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.