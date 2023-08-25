trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653340
PM Modi gets red carpet welcome in Greece

Aug 25, 2023
PM Modi Greece Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Greece today. Prime Minister Modi will meet the President and PM of Greece. During this, many issues including defence, investment will be discussed. PM Modi will also meet NRIs in Greece. Meanwhile, he has reached Athens airport and received a red carpet welcome.
