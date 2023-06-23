NewsVideos
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Joe Biden on third day of US Visit

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
PM Modi America Visit: On the third day of the US tour, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. During this meeting, PM Modi discussed with Biden about the bilateral relations between the US and India.

PM Modi addresses leaders before dinner in White House
5:5
PM Modi addresses leaders before dinner in White House
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why silver is auspicious?
4:47
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why silver is auspicious?
PM Modi USA Visit: Modi-Biden's dinner diplomacy, 400 celebrities from all over the world attended
5:15
PM Modi USA Visit: Modi-Biden's dinner diplomacy, 400 celebrities from all over the world attended
Joe Biden White House Speech: Question on democracy, Modi-Biden's answer, New India, New Vision
14:41
Joe Biden White House Speech: Question on democracy, Modi-Biden's answer, New India, New Vision
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 23rd June 2023
6:6
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 23rd June 2023

