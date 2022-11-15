हिन्दी
PM Modi In G20 Summit: Summit begins in Bali, PM Modi will meet many global leaders
Nov 15, 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G20 Summit of the world's major economies and hold bilateral meetings with key leaders.
