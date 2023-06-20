NewsVideos
PM Modi Leaves For Historic State Visit To The United States

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his three day visit to the United States on Tuesday. The prime minister’s visit to the US will start from New York, where he will lead the International Yoga Day events at the UN headquarters and meet eminent leaders and personalities on June 21.

