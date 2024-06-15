हिन्दी
PM Modi Meets Justin Trudeau AT G7 Summit
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jun 15, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
PM Modi Meets Trudeau: PM Modi has met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit being held in Puglia, Italy. During this meeting the Nijjar murder case was discussed.
