PM Modi Meets Justin Trudeau AT G7 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
PM Modi Meets Trudeau: PM Modi has met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit being held in Puglia, Italy. During this meeting the Nijjar murder case was discussed.

