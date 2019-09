PM Modi meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad in Russia, raises issue of Zakir Naik's extradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia, during which he raised the issue of the extradition of controversial preacher Zakir Naik and also discussed the need for legislative changes to Jammu and Kashmir.