PM Modi to feature in Discovery's 'Man vs Wild' show with Bear Grylls soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in a special episode of Discovery's "Man vs Wild" which will highlight "issues related to environmental change." According to a statement from the channel, the special episode, featuring survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls and shot in India's Jim Corbett National Park, will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation. The episode will premiere on August 12@9PM IST and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.