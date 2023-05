videoDetails

PM Modi to unveil statue of Mahatama Gandhi in Hiroshima

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Japan from today. During this he will attend the G-7 conference in Hiroshima. Fumio will meet Kishida. Along with this, he will also unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.