trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667458
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Dozens of Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver. Khalistan supporters are protesting the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The act which Canada said has links to the agents of the Indian government.
Follow Us

All Videos

Vistara, IndiGo And Other Airlines Issue Travel Advisories In Bengaluru Bandh
play icon1:33
Vistara, IndiGo And Other Airlines Issue Travel Advisories In Bengaluru Bandh
Jammu & Kashmir Residents Express Happiness Over Development In Kupwara’s Keran Village
play icon4:0
Jammu & Kashmir Residents Express Happiness Over Development In Kupwara’s Keran Village
India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years
play icon2:42
India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years
Sambit Patra attacks Chhattisgarh Government Congress during press conference
play icon7:17
Sambit Patra attacks Chhattisgarh Government Congress during press conference
Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa
play icon4:49
Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa

Trending Videos

Vistara, IndiGo And Other Airlines Issue Travel Advisories In Bengaluru Bandh
play icon1:33
Vistara, IndiGo And Other Airlines Issue Travel Advisories In Bengaluru Bandh
Jammu & Kashmir Residents Express Happiness Over Development In Kupwara’s Keran Village
play icon4:0
Jammu & Kashmir Residents Express Happiness Over Development In Kupwara’s Keran Village
India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years
play icon2:42
India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years
Sambit Patra attacks Chhattisgarh Government Congress during press conference
play icon7:17
Sambit Patra attacks Chhattisgarh Government Congress during press conference
Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa
play icon4:49
Big action to be taken on Khalistani funding! SFJ will tighten the noose on Babbar Khalsa