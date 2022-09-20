Putin reveals the purpose of the war SCO Summit | Ukraine-Russia War | Latest Updates

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

In the meeting with Putin, PM Modi said that this is not a time for war, which America also appreciated a lot. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in Samarkand, the capital of Uzbekistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the first time, himself has given the reason for the war with Ukraine and has also given the conditions whose fulfillment.If he is, he can be ready to end this war. Russia's main goal is the liberation of the entire eastern Donbass region of Ukraine. It is clear from Putin's statement that the war will not end until he fulfills the purpose of this war and it can take a more frightening form going forward.