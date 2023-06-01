NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi raises questions on Indian Democracy during his address at California

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi In US: During the speech in California, America, once again Rahul Gandhi was seen attacking India. During this, while attacking India's democracy, Rahul made a big statement and said that 'the entire opposition is struggling in India'.

