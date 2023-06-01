NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi to visit Washington DC on second day of America Tour, know full details

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be on America Visit for the second day today. During the visit, Rahul Gandhi will go to Washington DC and will hold meetings with lawmakers and think tanks. Know in detail what all programs Rahul will attend.

