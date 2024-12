videoDetails

Rajneeti: Bangladesh Training Rohingyas to Attack Hindus

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

Amid India’s strict action against Rohingya Muslims, shocking reports reveal that Bangladesh is training Rohingyas to launch attacks against Hindus. Allegedly, Pakistan’s army is supporting Bangladesh’s Yunus government in this operation. Pakistani officials are reportedly providing terror training to Rohingyas in Bangladesh, with funds sent via hawala for expenses and equipment. This raises alarming concerns for regional security.