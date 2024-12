videoDetails

Rajneeti: Why is Bangladesh Blocking Hindus from Coming to India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

Rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have sparked outrage, but now the Bangladeshi government is preventing Hindus from seeking refuge in India. Despite valid passports and visas, many were stopped at the border, leading to protests by Sanatanis. Why is Bangladesh targeting Hindus this way? Watch the full story.