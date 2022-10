Rishi Sunak wins race to become UK PM

| Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

A big good news has come out for the people of India on Diwali. Indian origin Rishi Sunak has now become the new Prime Minister of Britain. There has been a wave of happiness among the fans of Sunak as soon as the conclusion of the long-running power struggle in Britain came to the fore. After the resignation of Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak was the strongest contender to become the Prime Minister.