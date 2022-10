Russia fires X-101, X-555, Kalibr and Iskander missiles on Ukraine’s territory | Zee English News

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

In a major escalation, Russia bombed several cities across Ukraine on October 10, hitting civilian targets and damaging infrastructure. The increased military escalation by Moscow has left the war-torn nation with several civilians dead. Russia fires X-101, X-555, Kalibr and Iskander missiles on Ukraine’s territory.