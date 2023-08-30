trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655367
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack, shots down 4 Drones

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: The war between Russia and Ukraine is still going on. Meanwhile, Russia has foiled the attack on Ukraine. During this, Russia has shot down four drones of Ukraine.
