trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647540
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia launches Moon mission Luna 25 after 47 years

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Luna 25 Mission Launch: After the launch of India's Chandrayaan-3, Russia's Luna-25 will be launched today. After 47 years, Russia is sending a mission to the moon. An attempt will be made to land it on the southern surface of the Moon.

All Videos

PM Modi tweets video taunting Rahul Gandhi over shop of love statement
play icon3:7
PM Modi tweets video taunting Rahul Gandhi over shop of love statement
Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial
play icon3:31
Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium
play icon7:35
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium
Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion
play icon4:6
Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion
PM Modi makes huge remark over Manipur during No Confidence Motion discussion
play icon7:1
PM Modi makes huge remark over Manipur during No Confidence Motion discussion

Trending Videos

PM Modi tweets video taunting Rahul Gandhi over shop of love statement
play icon3:7
PM Modi tweets video taunting Rahul Gandhi over shop of love statement
Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial
play icon3:31
Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium
play icon7:35
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium
Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion
play icon4:6
Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion
PM Modi makes huge remark over Manipur during No Confidence Motion discussion
play icon7:1
PM Modi makes huge remark over Manipur during No Confidence Motion discussion
russian lunar mission,russian lunar mission 2023,russian luna 25,russian luna 25 launch date,russian luna 25 launch,russian luna 25 live,luna 25,luna 25 mission,luna 25 launch,luna 25 vs chandrayaan 3,luna 25 launch live,luna 25 live tracking,Moon Mission,moon mission 2023,moon mission 3,moon mission of russia,lunar mission russia,mission of russia,Roscosmos,roscosmos russia,russian roscosmos,Mission Moon,mission moon russia,Putin,Zee News,India,