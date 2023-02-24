हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Russia-Ukraine war: As India abstains from UN vote, envoy quotes PM Modi | Putin | Zelensky
|
Updated:
Feb 24, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
India on Thursday reiterated its position in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable way out.
×
All Videos
24:53
World At War: Russia threatens space war, what will happen when satellites collide?
49:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly
49:13
Baat Pate Ki: Only Modi can stop Ukraine war?
Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women
4:54
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 25, 2023
Trending Videos
24:53
World At War: Russia threatens space war, what will happen when satellites collide?
49:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly
49:13
Baat Pate Ki: Only Modi can stop Ukraine war?
Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women
4:54
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 25, 2023