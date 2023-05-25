NewsVideos
videoDetails

S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to India after visiting three countries i.e. Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. When Prime Minister Modi reached Papua New Guinea, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, who came to receive him, touched the feet of Prime Minister Modi.

All Videos

PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
11:45
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
7:10
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia
2:12
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia
UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
1:2
 UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India
1:5
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India

Trending Videos

11:45
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
7:10
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
2:12
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia
1:2
UP CM Yogi strict action against loudspeakers at religious places
1:5
After over 50 engagements, travel across 3 nations, PM Modi returns to India
S Jaishankar,s jaishankar interview,s jaishankar speech,PM Modi,modi in papua new guinea,PM Narendra Modi,Papua New Guinea,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech latest,pm modi latest speech,pm modi papua new guinea visit,pm narendra modi speech,Narendra Modi,Modi,pm modi visit to papua new guinea,modi papua new guinea,pm modi visits papua new guinea,PM of India,pm modi papua new guinea,modi live news,pm modi to visit papua new guinea,