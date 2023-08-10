trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647076
Shehbaz Sharif Dissolves Pak Govt Setting Stage For Fresh Polls, Nawaz Sharif To Be Next Pak PM?

Aug 10, 2023
Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Wednesday on outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, marking an end to the current government's tenure and paving the way for next general elections.

