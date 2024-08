videoDetails

Sheikh Hasina's son issues controversial remark over Bangladesh Issue

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Sheikh Hasina Son Controversial Remark: Sheikh Hasina's son has given a controversial statement over Bangladesh Controversy. Sheikh Hasina's son said, 'Bangladesh will be the next Pakistan'. Sheikh Hasina's son gave this statement while talking to Zee News.