Shocking: Rescue Helicopter Crashes Into Florida Apartment, Killing Two

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Two dead and many injured after firefighting helicopter crashes into Florida apartment. Three people were on board, one of whom died, while another person died on the ground. The name of the dead woman was not released as her family was notified.
