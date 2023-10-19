trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677237
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv

Oct 19, 2023
Israel-Hamas War: Today has been the 13th day of war between Israel and Hamas but even now Israel's rocket attacks are not stopping. Meanwhile, yesterday US President Joe Biden reached Israel and met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. As soon as they reached Tel Aviv, the sirens of rocket attacks suddenly started ringing.
One more decision and 'Gehlot' got angry? Rajasthan's mathematics will change!
play icon6:23
One more decision and 'Gehlot' got angry? Rajasthan's mathematics will change!
Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon1:12
Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
50 People Safely Evacuated After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi's Navratri Mela
play icon1:29
50 People Safely Evacuated After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi's Navratri Mela
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?
play icon7:51
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune
play icon0:40
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune

