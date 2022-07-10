Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13

In the midst of the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the anger of the people is increasing continuously. Angry protesters set the prime minister's residence on fire. It is believed that now Gotabaya Rajapaksa can resign on July 13.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

