NewsVideos

Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis

In the midst of the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the anger of the people is increasing continuously. Angry protesters set the prime minister's residence on fire. Meanwhile, the US has appealed to the Sri Lankan crisis that dissent should be resolved soon.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
In the midst of the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the anger of the people is increasing continuously. Angry protesters set the prime minister's residence on fire. Meanwhile, the US has appealed to the Sri Lankan crisis that dissent should be resolved soon.

All Videos

Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
3:3
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13
5:41
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13
Amarnath Cave Cloudburst: Could people's lives have been saved?
4:41
Amarnath Cave Cloudburst: Could people's lives have been saved?
Monsoon at its peak, Kullu receives heavy rains
4:7
Monsoon at its peak, Kullu receives heavy rains
Sri Lanka: PM house set on fire amid protest against economic crisis
2:5
Sri Lanka: PM house set on fire amid protest against economic crisis

Trending Videos

3:3
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
5:41
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13
4:41
Amarnath Cave Cloudburst: Could people's lives have been saved?
4:7
Monsoon at its peak, Kullu receives heavy rains
2:5
Sri Lanka: PM house set on fire amid protest against economic crisis
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis,Sri Lanka crisis,economic crisis in sri lanka,Sri Lanka,sri lankan economic crisis,sri lanka economy crisis,crisis in sri lanka,sri lanka food crisis,sri lanka financial crisis,sri lankan economy crisis,Sri Lanka economy,Economic crisis,economic emergency in sri lanka,why sri lanka economic crisis,srilanka economic crisis,food crisis sri lanka,srilankan economic crisis,Sri Lanka news,Hindi News,PM House,Fire,Gotabaya Rajapaksa,