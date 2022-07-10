Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis

In the midst of the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the anger of the people is increasing continuously. Angry protesters set the prime minister's residence on fire. Meanwhile, the US has appealed to the Sri Lankan crisis that dissent should be resolved soon.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

