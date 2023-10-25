trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679924
Strange 2,000-Year-Old Stone Faces Uncovered During Amazon River Drought | Amazon River

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Receding water levels in the Brazilian Amazon due to historic levels of drought have revealed strange human faces sculpted into stone likely about 2,000 years ago. Water levels in the Brazilian Amazon have dropped to record lows in the region's worst drought in over a century.
