'Strongly Condemn': US on vandalism of Indian consulate in San Francisco

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
The US condemned the vandalism and attempted arson of the Indian consulate in San Francisco. The White House called the violence a “criminal offence.” A video of Khalistan supporters shows the arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco.
