Supreme Court Rejects PFI's plea against Ban

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
PFI has received a big blow from the Supreme Court. Actually PFI had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the ban. The Supreme Court has given its verdict on this petition. While giving its verdict on this petition, the Supreme Court has rejected the petition of PFI. The Supreme Court says, 'PFI should have approached the High Court before coming to the SC.'
