trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653508
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Suspicious Toilet’ With Note Sparks Evacuation at Americana at Brand Mall | USA

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
The Glendale Police Department has evacuated the Americana at Brand because of a suspicious toilet. According to police, the man who left the toilet wrote a note that stated it was a bomb.
Follow Us

All Videos

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
play icon0:37
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Passed Away Passes Away At 36, Triple H Announces On Twitter
play icon1:39
WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Passed Away Passes Away At 36, Triple H Announces On Twitter
Supreme Court took a big step on Manipur violence
play icon0:46
Supreme Court took a big step on Manipur violence
Amarmani Tripathi will be released!
play icon5:23
Amarmani Tripathi will be released!
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan 2 sent EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
play icon4:51
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan 2 sent EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Trending Videos

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
play icon0:37
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Passed Away Passes Away At 36, Triple H Announces On Twitter
play icon1:39
WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Passed Away Passes Away At 36, Triple H Announces On Twitter
Supreme Court took a big step on Manipur violence
play icon0:46
Supreme Court took a big step on Manipur violence
Amarmani Tripathi will be released!
play icon5:23
Amarmani Tripathi will be released!
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan 2 sent EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
play icon4:51
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan 2 sent EXCLUSIVE VIDEO