Is Kuttu Ka Atta Harmful for You?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Nowadays everything is adulterated. After adulterated ghee, now the most commonly used buckwheat flour during Navratri has also been found to be adulterated. 200 people fell sick in Bijnor after eating it. We are not scaring you. We are just alerting you. Because it is possible that the buckwheat flour that has reached you may be adulterated. Hundreds of people have fallen sick after eating adulterated buckwheat flour in many places including Ghaziabad, Mathura, Bijnor in UP. Now the question is how does buckwheat flour become poisonous, and how to avoid poisonous buckwheat flour?

NEWS ON ONE CLICK