T20 World Cup 2022: India's entry in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

The Netherlands has made a big upset by defeating South Africa, which has left South Africa out of the World Cup and the fortunes of Pakistan and India have shone. Let us inform that India has reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Apart from this, one team from Pakistan and Bangladesh will play in the semi-finals.