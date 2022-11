Taal Thok Ke: Conspiracy or political stunt by Imran Khan?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was publicly attacked during the Long March in Gujranwala. In this attack, Imran Khan has been shot in the right leg, due to which he has been injured. Right now he is in the hospital. In today's Taal Thok Ke see Imran attacked Imran?