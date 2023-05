videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: How has Imran's trouble not reduced even after getting bail?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case for two weeks. Apart from this, the court has stayed his arrest in other cases as well. Despite all this, the trouble of Imran Khan has not reduced yet.