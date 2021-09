Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will there be a terrorist attack like 9/11 again?

It has been 20 years since the terrorist attack in the US on September 11, 2021, but the pain of that terror is still fresh in America's mind. Ken McCallum, the head of Britain's intelligence agency MI-5, has said that the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan will boost the morale of terrorists, and a fear of terrorist attacks like 9/11 will remain in people's minds. Watch the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition)'.