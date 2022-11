Taal Thok Ke: Team India's X-ray on defeat in T20 World Cup

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed the senior selection committee after India's poor performance in the T20 World Cup-2022. In such a situation, the head of the committee, Chetan Sharma, has lost his chair. In such a situation, the captaincy of Rohit Sharma is also under threat.