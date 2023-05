videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why Allah could not stop the arrest of Imran Khan - Deepak Chaurasia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Pakistani Rangers have arrested outside Islamabad High Court today. Pak Rangers were seen taking Imran away by holding his neck. After the arrest of Imran, the anger of PTI workers has been clearly seen on the streets. The former minister of Pakistan has also accused of poisoning Imran.