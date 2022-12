videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why is Pakistan furious with PM Modi?

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 09:56 PM IST

Pakistan has been furious after the rebuke from India in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto made an objectionable comment on PM Modi. Earlier, India had attacked Pakistan for giving shelter to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.