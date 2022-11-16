NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Why politics on 'Red Eye'?

|Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
The ongoing politics regarding the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit. What a small meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday, politics got a new spice. This was the first meeting between Modi and Jinping after the Galvan clash. Both the leaders shook hands. Some talks also took place. The gestures of both were good. But some political parties of the country did not like it. Debate in Taal Thok Ke today on this issue.

