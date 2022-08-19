NewsVideos

Taiwan in action to face China

Taiwan has targeted China. Taiwan's ambassador to America said that we will not bow down to China's aggression, China's provocative attitude is dangerous. Taiwan made it clear that it will continue to host foreign delegates. Take a look at the ground zero situation in Taiwan from lens of Zee News

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
