Taiwan's Defense Ministry Urged China To Cease "Destructive, Unilateral Action"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Taiwan's defense ministry has called on China to cease "destructive, unilateral action" following a significant increase in Chinese military activities near the island. The ministry reported 103 Chinese military aircraft in the region, with fighter jets crossing the unofficial barrier of the Taiwan Strait and other aircraft flying south of Taiwan through the Bashi Channel.
