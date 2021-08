Taliban attack Panjshir as soon as US troops leave Afghanistan, 7-8 fighters killed

Fahim Dashty, spokesman for Ahmed Masood, who is leading the resistance movement against the Taliban, said seven-eight Taliban fighters were killed in a fighting in the Panjshir Valley on Monday night. Dashti said the Taliban attacked Panjshir on Monday night, where resistance forces are making a last stand against the organization in Afghanistan.