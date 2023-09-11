trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660945
Tennis-Djokovic wins US Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Novak Djokovic battled past Daniil Medvedev into the tennis history books. Djokovic won the US Open to equal Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams. The victory capped another remarkable Grand Slam campaign for Djokovic.
